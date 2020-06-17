EMS

Killeen Fire and EMS are cleaning the scene on Fort Hood Street and Jasper Road late Wednesday afternoon. 

 Monique Brand | Herald

Killeen Fire and EMS are cleaning up the site of a two car accident that happened around 6:45 p.m. Wednesday on the intersection of Jasper Road and Fort Hood Street. 

There is a slight traffic congestion because of the accident. 

No details were available on the incident. 

The Herald will release more information as it becomes available. 

Monique Brand - Killeen Daily Herald

mbrand@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7567

City Hall Reporter

Monique 'Mo' Brand joined the Herald in May 2019. Before that, she covered border coverage and county government in Arizona. She also worked as a reporter in Kerrville, Los Angeles, and Norfolk Virginia. The U.S. Navy veteran grew up in Killeen.

