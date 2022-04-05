An accident has been reported at the intersection of Chaparral Road and State Highway 195 in south Killeen.
The current traffic map on Google shows heavy congestion near the intersection — especially on northbound lanes — as well as on Chaparral Road in both directions.
Killeen police spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez said around 3:40 p.m. Tuesday that no information was available yet. The accident happened just before 3:30 p.m., according to radio communication on the police scanner.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.