COPPERAS COVE -- A vehicle accident shut down east bound traffic leaving Copperas Cove on Interstate 14 for a brief time Monday morning.
The accident occurred between Clark Road and Bell Tower Drive around 7 a.m., backing up traffic well into Cove. There were no injuries, according to Sgt. Bryan Washko, spokesman for the Texas Department of Public Safety.
The interstate was cleared for traffic to resume by 8:30 a.m.
