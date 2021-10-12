Traffic on Interstate 14 in Killeen and the access road slowed for some time Tuesday afternoon, causing delays for motorists after a vehicle accident between a tow truck and a black Nissan Rogue just past the W.S. Young exit.
The accident appeared to have happened on the interstate, with the Rogue coming to a rest on the embanked median between the interstate and the expressway.
The Rogue had significant damage to the driver's side, and the tow truck had significant damage to the front of the vehicle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.