Civic activism and new, multi-million dollar projects were the focus of Thursday’s public forum at Lifeway Fellowship Church in Killeen.
The forum, hosted by Killeen Mayor Pro Tem Debbie Nash-King in conjunction with Bell County public information officer James Stafford, was attended by a little under a dozen residents, not including Kevin Watts, Killeen’s new director of code enforcement, and Bell County Judge David Blackburn.
Nash-King opened the meeting by imploring residents to engage with city goings-on, and especially encouraging residents to provide feedback on the ongoing City Charter review process, slated for a public vote next May.
“Please, come out and get involved. If you cannot come out, send out a representative from your church, the organization you belong to, because it will affect you,” she said.
Speaking after Nash-King, Stafford provided an overview of the current state of Bell County’s COVID-19 response, highlighting March 12, 2020, when Gov. Greg Abbott and Blackburn, Bell County’s top elected official, issued states of emergency, among other dates. He especially highlighted the area’s intense hospitalization rates.
“I know it seems crazy, but there were multiple days where we had only one ICU bed available in the entire area,” he said.
Stafford also provided an update on four multi-million dollar projects coming to Bell County, including two solar farms.
The first, Chillingham Solar Farm, located in Bell County Commissioner District 2 (Harker Heights-Salado area), will span 2,300 acres, and is expected to result in the creation of 350 direct jobs through its construction. Bil Elm Solar is a smaller project, at 1,400 acres, and is expected to result in the creation of 300 jobs during construction and around three full time employment positions once completed. The projects are the result of a $255 million and $195 million investment, respectively.
Additionally, Stafford mentioned the creation of a spinach and data farm. The former is a startup project worth $110 million, and will result in the creation of a 40 acre greenhouse that is expected to produce 150 full time employment jobs. The latter is a $300 million first phase investment to create a data farm. The project is expected to be completed in Summer 2022, and will result in 20 full time employment positions to manage the 130,000-square foot facility.
Stafford also gave a brief overview of the property tax appraisal district, reminding residents of their ability to protest and to apply for reconsideration of their property tax appraisals, if necessary.
Nash-King concluded the forum by discussing the city’s violent crime.
“We, as citizens and residents, have to work together to try and bring down the crime rate in the area,” she said.
Citing the recent example of a woman who was sexually assaulted on a subway in Philadelphia that made nationwide headlines, the councilwoman implored residents to speak up in the face of.
“If you know there’s a crime or something in the city that you know is wrong, please call the hotline,” Nash-King said, referring to Bell County Crimestoppers, 254-526-8477. “It could be me or any one of us. Do anything that you can to stop someone from being victimized.”
Nash-King concluded the forum by thanking active residents and staff members for their part in ensuring community development, and asking for their continued support in holding her accountable and providing feedback to the City Council.
Blackburn did not speak at the event, as doing so would be a breach of ethics, according to Nash-King.
