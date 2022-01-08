Local gun rights and First Amendment activists held a demonstration on Saturday afternoon in front of Killeen Police Department headquarters following the arrest of local activist Kevin Duane Butler, who goes by his YouTube channel name “No Question Abaudit.” The protesters were also demonstrating their distaste of no-knock police raids, which are no longer used by Killeen police.
The event — called “Hold KPD Accountable” — was attended by about 12 people and organized by local organizer and member of Open Carry Texas, James Everard.
Last Tuesday, Everard and Open Carry Texas President C.J. Grisham, along with Butler, were at Killeen City Hall to present a petition to the City Council for amending the city ordinance that got Butler arrested. Police say Butler interfered with a KPD traffic stop last month when the YouTuber voiced aloud that passengers in a car don’t have to show ID to police.
“The Killeen police has had multiple incidents with citizens of Killeen, mainly affecting those who are people of color,” Everard told the Herald previously, “I’m not the primary protagonist of this event, I’m just the organizer bringing people and groups out to air their grievances with Killeen Police Department.”
Butler is part of the online “auditing” community, who go out and film police officers or other public officials.
Butler along with two other members of the auditing community came out to Saturday’s demonstration.
A Bell County man who goes by the name “Foul Mouth Veteran” who was featured in one of Butler’s videos, also came to document the event.
Foul Mouth Veteran said that he considers himself an activist or a “citizen journalist” rather than an auditor. The Herald was unable to get his real name.
“What brought us out here specifically was the unlawful arrest of No Question Abaudit as he was exercising his God given rights to film police or the rights of free press as the First Amendment states clearly,” Foul Mouth Veteran said, “Nobody wants another George Floyd, another Sandra Bland, or another Vanessa Guillen, so what better way to keep the government operating the way they’re supposed to than to hold them accountable?”
Nick Bezzel, the president of the African-American gun club Elmer Pratt Geronimo Pistol and Rifle Club Central Texas, came out to the demonstration along with a few club members to show their support.
In the beginning of the event, there seemed to be a disagreement between the Foul Mouth Veteran and Bezzel over discussions on race. Bezzel said there needs to be discussions and for there to be a realization that things haven’t always been OK.
“It doesn’t matter if you’re right or if you’re left or if you’re Black or you’re white, they only care if you have that blue line,” Foul Mouth Veteran said to Bezzel.
Bezzel responded to Foul Mouth Veteran: “I’m glad that you want to help but let’s be real about the things that we are talking about and that these fights apply to us (African-Americans) a lot of the time and I don’t have an issue with allies, but let’s not act like things didn’t happen in the past.”
But both men did find common ground regarding the case of Marvin Guy, a Killeen Black man awaiting trial after being accused of fatally shooting a KPD police detective during a no-knock warrant in 2014. The Killeen City Council banned KPD from using no-knock warrants last year.
In speaking with the Herald about his conversation with Foul Mouth Veteran and what brought his club out to the event, Bezzel said that people need to have these uncomfortable conversations more to get a better understanding on what the issues are.
“What he is saying is true about the government, but let’s be honest here and say which group of people the government is targeting. It isn’t white people, it’s Black people,” Bezzel said, “We can’t just have this thought where everything is great now because it’s not. White people overall have a better quality of life than Black people so our fight, even in some instances may be the same, they are going to be starkly different because we are fighting for something different.”
When it comes to the auditing community, Everard does admit that there are some that are in it for the wrong reasons. Everard mentioned that these people tend to go out and harass cops and edit their videos to where look like they are in the right.
The event was peaceful as protesters, many of them armed and carrying rifles, gathered around and talked to one another.
While the Herald was there, no members of the Killeen Police Department came to talk to the protesters
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.