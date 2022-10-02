Less than two months after Katlin Kizito was hired to oversee Killeen’s downtown revitalization, a council member wants the city to consider creating an advisory committee to be involved in that effort.
“The city is investing resources in developing and revitalizing our downtown area,” Riakos Adams said in his request. “An advisory board would enhance the economic vitality of the area, foster cooperative efforts between downtown, further promotion of economic growth and publicity for the area (and) raise the public visibility/awareness of local features and activities.”
The city already has 18 boards and commissions, some of whose members meet irregularly, including six advisory boards.
‘Enhance the downtown district’
Riakos wants to “establish a downtown advisory board to serve as an advisory committee to the City Council and city staff, consisting of property or business owner reps, at-large members who have skills or professional talents which could enhance the downtown district, such as architecture, banking, economic development and marketing.”
Advisory committee members have no authority but to make recommendations to the City Council.
Still, the creation of a downtown advisory committee would appear to overlap Kizito’s responsibilities. As downtown revitalization director — a position created based on a recommendation by Verdunity consultant Kevin Shepherd — it is Kizito’s job to “help revitalize, revamp and restore economic development programs in downtown and north Killeen,” according to a Killeen news release. “This position called for someone with expertise in transforming and revitalizing historic downtowns and looking for investment areas, someone who knows how to build collaborative programs and partnerships with small businesses, places and people and someone who has a passion for creating well-designed public spaces and community development strategies that will positively transform the area.”
Shepherd was the city’s consultant who helped create Killeen’s comprehensive plan. He attributed the decline of downtown Killeen to urban sprawl and strategic shortsightedness, insisting that “it’s going to take an intentional effort made up of small, incremental steps over time” to revitalize the area because “the market is too far gone to expect outside developers to invest” here.
That’s why he encouraged city officials to hire a downtown revitalization director. Kizito started in that position on Aug. 15.
‘Vision for the future’
“My experience has taught me that cities succeed when the community is actively involved in crafting the vision for the future,” Kizito told the Herald in September. “Here in Killeen, community input was a huge part of the comprehensive planning process for our future. With their input, city leadership has put forth a strong plan that we are actively working to implement, including seeking a Main Street designation.”
About 70% of the properties downtown are vacant. Bounded on the north by east-west corridor Rancier Avenue and on the south by Veterans Memorial Boulevard, downtown Killeen includes what was the original town founded in 1882 with the arrival of the Gulf, Colorado and Santa Fe Railway.
Historic downtown
Listed with the National Register of Historic Places, the original town was built adjacent to the tracks. And many of the buildings of that era — or parts of them — remain downtown, particularly on Gray Street and Avenue D.
“Our downtown is full of opportunity,” Kizito said in September. “Reactivating the area will start with improving safety and wayfinding, increasing events and downtown programming, enhancing public spaces and streetscapes, adding residential and small-scale commercial spaces, strengthening partnerships within the community and continued activation of downtown through incubator and innovation spaces.”
Today, historic Killeen bears little resemblance to classic downtown America, lacking green space, event and music venues, bars and microbreweries, art galleries and museums and myriad of shops. Aesthetically, the area has improved, thanks to the city’s nearly $6 million investment in sidewalk construction, rehabilitated streets, lighting and decorative crosswalks.
“I think the promotion of our historic downtown is important, and events are one of the ways that we can do that,” Kizito has said. “Developing signature events will not only drive pride and traditions in our downtown but help our businesses to plan. I truly believe there is something special that happens when you close a road and bring all the elements of a great event downtown (food trucks, live music, and family fun) because those memories and moments our community will cherish will always be associated with downtown Killeen.”
Most recently, Kizito was Main Street director and public relations manager for Fountain Inn, South Carolina, with its population of about 11,000. Killeen has a population of more than 150,000. She’s also worked as neighborhood services coordinator for Greer and assistant to the county administrator for Spartanburg County — both in South Carolina. In Killeen, her salary is $75,032.19.
Considering Main Street
Kizito is also responsible for securing the city’s Main Street designation.
“Coming from a community where I was a Main Street director, I am excited to hit the ground running as our city seeks a Main Street designation,” she has said. “Main Street is a national program that has proven successful. The ‘Main Street Approach’ remains the same in every community across the country because it is an adaptable framework that will grow with our city over time.”
The Texas Main Street Program is an affiliate of the national organization — Main Street America. It provides “technical expertise, resources and support for Texas Main Street communities in accordance with the National Main Street Four Point Approach of organization, economic vitality, design and promotion.”
The application to join the program will be submitted around July 2023, Edwin Revell, the city’s executive director of development services, has said. Full designation is expected in 2024. Benefits of becoming a Texas Main Street city include training and professional development for Killeen’s director of downtown revitalization and assistance to Main Street businesses to support branding and marketing. The Texas Historical Commission each year chooses up to five cities for Main Street designation. Across Texas are 90 such communities, including Temple and Waco.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.