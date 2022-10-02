Riakos Adams

Less than two months after Katlin Kizito was hired to oversee Killeen’s downtown revitalization, a council member wants the city to consider creating an advisory committee to be involved in that effort.

“The city is investing resources in developing and revitalizing our downtown area,” Riakos Adams said in his request. “An advisory board would enhance the economic vitality of the area, foster cooperative efforts between downtown, further promotion of economic growth and publicity for the area (and) raise the public visibility/awareness of local features and activities.”

pbryant@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7460

