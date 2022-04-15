With the Culture on the Square Jamboree, a new show at Central Texas Theatre, family-friendly events for Easter, comedy shows and more this week, there’s plenty of fun to go around for everyone.
Local Events
The Central Texas Theatre (formerly Vive Les Arts Theatre), 3401 S. W.S. Young Drive, will host its production of, “The 39 Steps,” from April 15-24. Friday and Saturday shows will be from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m., and Sunday shows will be from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. Tickets range from $17 to $22. Go to https://bit.ly/37gSj56 to purchase in advance.
The Heart of Texas RV Show will be from noon to 6 p.m. April 15 and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 16 at the Bell County Expo Center, 301 W. Loop 121, Belton. This free show will also have live music, food trucks, and more. Go to www.heartoftexasrvshow.com for more information.
The Innovation Black Chamber of Commerce’s Culture on the Square Jamboree will be from 5 to 9 p.m. April 16 at Carl Levin Park, 400 Miller’s Crossing, Harker Heights. Hosted by South Philly Reef, there will be live entertainment by “The Voice” finalists Rose Short and Jershika Maple, Distinguished Soundz, Songhai Steel Drummers, Somba Flor, Kerry-Ann Zamore, and Nyaja. Vendors will also be available at this free, family-friendly community event.
Corky’s Wine and Beer, 13 S. Second St. in Temple, is hosting its Saturday Night Comedy Showcase at 8 p.m. April 16. The set list will include host Chris Ward, Deezil Greezil, Lani Cuomo, and headliner Terry Anderson. Tickets are $15 for general admission and $25 for VIP. Go to https://bit.ly/3xtwv15 to purchase in advance.
The Budweiser Clydesdales will visit the Killeen Mall, 2100 W.S. Young Drive in Killeen, from 1 to 4 p.m. April 16 in the Dillard’s parking lot. This free event is open to the public.
The Salvation Army of Bell County and Greater Killeen Community Clinic will host the monthly drive-thru mobile food distribution from 9 a.m. to noon April 19, or until food runs out, at New Gate United Methodist Church, 718 N. Second St., Killeen. To volunteer or find out more information, call Capt. Dawn Beckham at 254-774-9996.
Twice as Funny Comedy Lounge, 4505 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd., Killeen, is hosting comedian Daphnique Springs at 7:30 and 10 p.m. April 15, and 7 and 9:30 p.m. April 16. Tickets start at $15 per person. Go to https://twiceasfunnycomedylounge-com.seatengine.com for more information and to purchase tickets.
Liv and Let Live Yoga, 3803 Levy Lane in Killeen, hosts Yoga for Those Who Serve from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. every second Thursday of the month. This free class is open to all who are military, first responders, healthcare workers and teachers.
The Sammons Community Center, 2220 W. Avenue D in Temple, hosts its Country and Western Dance from 6 to 9 p.m. every second and fourth Tuesday of the month. Admission is $5 per person and is open to adults only. Coffee and punch are provided. Guests are invited to bring a snack to share.
The Mayborn Science Theater at Central Texas College, 6200 W. Central Texas Expressway in Killeen, hosts a variety of laser shows, movies, and other events based on astronomy. For show descriptions, a full schedule, and ticket prices go to www.starsatnight.org or call 254-526-1800.
Family Fun
The Sammons Indoor Pool, 2220 W. Avenue D in Temple, is hosting an Underwater Easter Egg Hunt from 6 to 8 p.m. April 15. Participants will be able to hunt for eggs throughout the pool and enjoy a family-friendly swim. Cost is $5 per person. Call 254-298-5930 to register.
The Pershing Park Easter Bash will be from 4 to 7 p.m. April 15 at the Exchange at the Pershing Park Express, 5488 Hoover Hill Road, Fort Hood. There will be an Easter Egg Hunt, coloring contest, games and raffles at this free event.
The Unleashed Beasts Motorcycle Club will host a free Easter Egg Hunt from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 16 at Conder Park, 810 Conder St., Killeen. There will be games, food, and activities available.
Bible Way Missionary Baptist Church, 2306 S. Farm-to-Market 116 in Copperas Cove, will host its second annual Family Fest from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. April 16. There will be bounce houses, food trucks, face painting, and the Easter Egg Hunts starting at 1 p.m. Go to https://bit.ly/3rr5UxM for free registration.
Month of the Military Child Bingo will be at 10 a.m. April 16 at the Community Events and Bingo Center, 50012 Clear Creek Road, Fort Hood. Cost is $5 per child and is open to kids ages 2 to 12 with a DoD ID card and an adult guest. Prizes will be awarded for bingo winners. Call 254-532-9253 for more information.
AdventHealth Central Texas is hosting a free Childbirth Class from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 16 in the Women’s Center Classroom, 2201 S. Clear Creek Road, Killeen. Expectant mothers and their support person are invited to attend. Go to https://bit.ly/3xq8vvJ to register.
The Harker Heights Public Library, 400 Indian Trail, posts a variety of livestreams, children’s programs, story times, crafts, and other activities throughout the week on the library’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/.
The Killeen Public Library, 205 E. Church Ave., hosts Children’s Story Time at 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays, 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, and Spanish-language Story Time at 11 a.m. Saturdays. There is also a Lego Block Party at 3:30 p.m. Wednesdays and Children’s Game Time at 2 p.m. Thursdays. There is also a Poetry Workshop from 2 to 2:45 p.m. every Thursday in April at the Main Library. Go to https://www.killeentexas.gov/171/Libraries for more information.
The Lampasas Public Library, 201 S. Main St., is hosting Family Story Time at 4 p.m. April 20 live on the library’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/lampasaslibrary.
The Last Drive-In Picture Show, 2912 S. Highway 36, Gatesville, hosts a double-feature movie every night of the week. This week’s drive-in lineup, showing nightly from April 15- 20, will be “Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore” at 8 p.m. and “The Batman” at 10:30 p.m. Admission is $10 per car.
Local Music
Bo’s Barn Dance Hall and Club is hosting live music by Mark Richey from 8 p.m. to midnight April 15. Cover: $10. The Ed Johns Band will perform from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. April 16. Cover: $10. The dance hall is at 4984 W. Farm-to-Market 93, Temple. Catch karaoke from 8:30 to 11:30 p.m. every Thursday. Happy Hour is from 5 to 10 p.m. every Thursday, and 5 to 8 p.m. every Friday and Saturday. Check out a free dance lesson from 6:30 to 8 p.m. every first and third Thursday of the month. For more information, go to www.bosbarndancehall.com, or call 254- 939-7131.
Chupacabra Craft Beer and Salado Lonestar Winery, 401 S. Main St. in Salado, hosts free live music by local artists every Friday and Saturday night. Chupacabra also hosts Open Mic Night for acoustic music and comedy every Monday from 7 to 10 p.m. Fire Street Pizza, 10310 Farm-to-Market 439 in Belton, is hosting free live music by Scratch 3 from 6 to 9 p.m. April 15, Jennifer Pisarick from 6 to 9 p.m. April 16, and an acoustic show by Martian Folk from noon to 3 p.m. April 17.
Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado, will host free live music by Denny Cullinan and friends at 7 p.m. April 16 and Joseph Mach at 4 p.m. April 17. Fire Base Brewing Company, 8 S. First St. in Temple, will host free live music by Kevin Johnson with Cody Ellinger from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. April 15.
The VFW Post 3892, 201 VFW Drive in Harker Heights, hosts Music and Karaoke Night with DJ Time from 7 to 10 p.m. every Wednesday. Call 254-213-3350 for more information.
Fred T. Venable VFW Post 3393, 424 County Road 4931 in Kempner, hosts live karaoke with Michael Gordon from 8 p.m. to midnight every Friday. No cover.
The Foreigner: Greatest Hits Tour, with special guests The Fabulous Thunderbirds, will be at 8 p.m. April 22 at the Bell County Expo Center, 301 W. Loop 121, Belton. Tickets range from $38 to $100. Go to www.bellcountyexpo.com to purchase in advance.
Local Markets
The Farmers Market at Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado, is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday from until September. There will be local produce, handmade products, art, coffee, food trucks and more available. Interested vendors should email kd@barrowbrewing.com.
Downtown Belton Market Day will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 16. Local crafters, artists, food trucks, live music and more will be available around the Belton downtown district for an indoor/outdoor shopping experience.
The Central Texas Farmers Market happens every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and every Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Kempner Farm, 4616 Farm-to-Market 2808, Kempner. There are local growers, artisans, vendors, food trucks, and more available. Interested vendors can go to http://www.kempnerfarm.com to find more information and an application.
Lampasas Trade Days will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. every first Saturday of the month at 2646 E. Highway 190. There will be vendors, antique dealers, craftsmen, artists, and more available. Call 512-734-1294 for more information.
Museums and Exhibits
The Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum, 315 W. Avenue B, is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Every first Saturday of the month, the museum hosts a free, themed Family Day. Go to www.templerrhm.org for more information. Admission is $4 for adults, $3 for seniors, $2 for kids ages 5 to 12, and free for children under 5.
The Bell County Museum, 201 N. Main St. in Belton, is hosting its Tiny Thinkers event for kids 5 and under from 10 to 11 a.m. April 20. Attendees will learn about the water cycle and weather systems through play, crafts, and stories. This event is free but registration is required by going to https://bit.ly/3OaoJz0. The museum is open from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
The Mayborn Museum at Baylor University, 1300 S. University Parks Drive, Waco, is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. A special exhibition, “Dinosaur Train: The Traveling Exhibit,” based on the television series, is on display now to May 1. Admission is $10 for adults, $9 for seniors, and $8 for kids 12 and under.
The Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum, 100 Texas Ranger Trail in Waco, is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $8 for adults, $7 for seniors and military, $4 for kids 6 to 12, and kids under 6 are free. Go to www.texasranger.org for more information.
The Lampasas County Museum, 303 S. Western Ave., is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Call 512-556-2224 for more information.
