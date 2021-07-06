With Texas A&M University-Central Texas being the only upper-division university in Texas, an additional $1.2 million specifically for the Killeen institution will help it enhance its Transfer Central program.
As an upper-division university, it offers only junior- and senior-level courses, meaning all of its students are transfers from other schools.
Rep. Brad Buckley, R-Salado, highlighted the additional $1.2 million during a presentation at a public policy luncheon, hosted by the Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce at A&M-Central Texas.
Buckley touted the university’s reputation in the state of Texas.
“Just start to finish, you can receive the least expensive bachelor’s degree in the state of Texas,” he said.
For the academic year 2021-2022, the undergraduate tuition and fees at A&M-Central Texas is $6,327 for Texas residents enrolled in 15 hours, according to www.collegeforalltexans.com, which analyzes college tuition costs in Texas. The data shows that the average tuition cost for 15 credit hours at all public universities in the state is $10,095 per year.
Buckley said the funds that are earmarked specifically to the university are part of an additional $8.6 billion the state will give to higher education.
Transfer Central, which university President Marc Nigliazzo said was already active, is a system for the university to stay engaged with potential transfer students from other schools.
Nigliazzo said the additional funding will help the university enhance the technological systems so students have the opportunity to do everything remotely without having to come to campus if they prefer.
The system helps facilitate the transfer from a community college to A&M-Central Texas, with an emphasis on giving students a dedicated advisor who will help ensure they take classes that will transfer, according to Clifton Jones, the assistant vice president of enrollment management at the university.
“We want to minimize loss of credit,” he said. “Loss of credit is expensive to the state, it’s expensive to the student, and so the goal behind this is to minimize that to any extent possible.
“Part of that is leveraging technology to provide students with access early to plan that schedule and plan their course requirements before they even get here, so they’re only taking what is necessary for their bachelor’s degree.”
Having a dedicated advisor that is helping students through the transfer process helps students feel like they are part of the university before being admitted, which is important to student success, Jones said.
“Part of student success is about building a relationship within your institution and with students that are going through the same experience as you are,” he said.
Nigliazzo said when fully realized with the additional funding, Transfer Central will be a state-of-the-art system.
