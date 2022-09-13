Due to multiple emergency situations, boil-water notices have been issued for several properties in Killeen, according news releases from the city.
The following addresses are advised to boil all water prior to consumption effective immediately:
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Due to multiple emergency situations, boil-water notices have been issued for several properties in Killeen, according news releases from the city.
The following addresses are advised to boil all water prior to consumption effective immediately:
1102-1404 Toliver St.
1807-2013 Elkins Ave.
2701-2811 Hemlock Drive.
In addition, crews will install a new water valve which will affect residents at the following properties beginning at 8 a.m. Wednesday:
1900-2604 East Veterans Memorial Blvd.
609-900 South W.S. Young Dr.
The city did not clarify if it was north or south W.S. Young Drive.
In all cases, water crews will need to isolate the water main to complete these repair projects.
“Water crews will remain on site until all repairs are complete and water services are restored,” according to the city.
Residents at these addresses are advised to boil all water prior to consumption until water sampling results confirm that no contamination occurred. Water quality samples will be taken the morning following completion of repairs with results available in 24 to 48 hours.
Questions may be directed to the city of Killeen website and the Boil Water Notice hotline at 254-501-6515.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.