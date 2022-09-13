1. Yes. COVID isn’t over. Killeen and Cove ISD had 851 cases combined in August alone.

2. Yes. Parents should always be able to track cases in the schools on a daily basis.

3. No. The state isn’t requiring school districts to post the numbers; it isn’t necessary.

4. No. COVID isn’t surging, but if it does, the website dashboards could be reinstated.

5. Unsure. It’s hard to say whether the information is needed with the low threat level.

Vote

View Results