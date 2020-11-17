A boil water notice is issued effective Wednesday for properties located at 4203 and 4207 Old FM 440 and 1005 to 1106 Lansberry Court, according to a news release from Killeen city officials.
Contractors will be repairing a fire suppression line which requires interrupting water service, according to a news release. Once repairs are complete and service is restored, all water must be boiled prior to consumption.
Affected properties will be notified directly. Public notice has been issued at KilleenTexas.gov and by news release.
