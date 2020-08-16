A boil water notice is issued effective August 18, 2020 for properties located at the following addresses:
805, 829 and 903 Rancier Avenue
1102, 1103, 1105 and 1106 Coffield Street
The scheduled installation of a new water line will interrupt water service. Once service is restored, all water must be boiled prior to consumption.
Affected properties have been notified directly. Public notice has been issued at KilleenTexas.gov and by news release.
A BOIL WATER NOTICE is issued for properties located at the above listed addresses effective August 18, 2020. Residents at these addresses should boil all water prior to consumption until water sampling results confirm that no contamination occurred. Public notice will be issued when the notice is lifted.
TCEQ Required Notice: Due to conditions caused by water system repair, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) has required the City of Killeen, PWS 0140006, to notify all customers at the above listed properties to boil their water prior to consumption (e.g. washing hands/face, brushing teeth, drinking, etc.). Children, seniors, and persons with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria, and all affected customers should follow these directions.
To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking and for making ice should be boiled and cooled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes. The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes. In lieu of boiling, you may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source. When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, the public water system officials will notify customers that the water is safe for drinking water or human consumption purposes. Once the boil water notice is no longer in effect, the public water system officials will issue a notice to customers that rescinds the boil water notice in a manner similar to this notice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.