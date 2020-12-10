A doctor with 25 years of experience, Dr. Erin Bird, has been pegged as the new chief medical officer of AdventHealth-Central Texas in Killeen and AdventHealth-Rollins Brook in Lampasas, the hospital announced in a news release Thursday.
Bird succeeds Dr. Umad Ahmad, who accepted a position as the chief medical officer at Baylor Scott & White — Hillcrest in Waco.
Kevin Roberts, CEO of both AdventHealth locations, said he is pleased with the hire.
“He is known throughout the Baylor Scott and White system as an expert clinician and leader, so we are honored he has joined our administrative team,” Roberts said in the news release.
Bird is board-certified in urology and has been the division director of urology and vice-chair of surgery at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Temple.
“I am extremely excited about the opportunity to serve as the CMO of Advent Health Central Texas,” Bird said in the release. “I hope to build on the successes of past CMOs, the executive leadership, nursing and the entire medical staff. Embracing our mission, we will continue and expand the outstanding care we provide to our community. I could not be happier to be a part of the AdventHealth family.”
As chief medical officer, Bird will oversee functions relating to physicians and patient care, such as medical staff services, credentialing, compliance with accrediting bodies, patient satisfaction and infection control.
