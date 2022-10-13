October is National Infant and Pregnancy Loss Awareness Month, and AdventHealth-Central Texas is hosting its annual perinatal bereavement ceremony Sunday at 3 p.m. inside the Same Day Surgery ward, 2201 S. Clear Creek Road.
“This ceremony welcomes anyone who has experienced pregnancy or infant loss and is a reminder that those who have experienced infant loss are not alone. We encourage everyone to come and support these bereaved parents and work to keep preventable pregnancy and infant loss from happening,” a news release from AdventHealth said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.