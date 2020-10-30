The annual Gold Star Gala, a fundraising event for AdventHealth-Central Texas in Killeen, has been officially canceled this year and will resume again in November 2021.
Anthony “Tony” Mino, director of the AdventHealth Foundation, confirmed the cancelation and said that COVID-19 has affected everyone.
The gala is normally held in November every year to raise money for a specific project within AdventHealth.
Last year, the funds raised went to the creation of a stand-alone Wellness Center that will offer various public programs such as fitness classes, health screenings, vaccination clinics and more.
Mino said that another fundraiser event is currently being planned for April 8 and it will be a Western style event but no other details are available yet.
Mino said he hopes to have more information by the middle of November.
