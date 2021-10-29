AdventHealth will host its 26th Gold Star Gala from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Thursday at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center in Killeen.
This year’s live entertainment will be a George Strait tribute, featuring Derek Spence. There will also be cocktails, gourmet dining, a live auction and a raffle.
The annual black-tie event benefits the expansion of services, programs and medical equipment for AdventHealth and the surrounding communities.
Individual seats and group tables are available for purchase through the AdventHealth Foundation office. Sponsorship opportunities are also available. For more information, contact Tony Mino at 254-519-8307.
