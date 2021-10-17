The 9th annual ceremony of its kind, the Perinatal Loss Ceremony was held at the AdventHealth-Central Texas Medical Plaza Sunday.
“We do this because we hope we can assist in the healing process,” Diana Bassett said.
Bassett, chairwoman of the ceremony’s planning committee, said that the event is a time for “support and healing” for mothers who lose their child within a year.
In the case of perinatal loss, the hospital helps to deliver the child to term and provides literature and therapy options for mothers.
“One of the things we do for mothers is to create a memory box,” Bassett said.
The event began with a procession of grievers, including mothers and family of those who have died before 12 months, who placed flowers on a shrine at the front of the ceremony space.
Attendees were given the opportunity to speak their mind or share a memory of a loved one. Executive Director of Quality for AdventHealth-Central Texas Tabitha Poole also took the opportunity to announce the creation of a new “angel of hope structure.”
“Our children will live on in our hearts,” Poole said.
Mayor Jose Segarra was also present. The Killeen mayor issued a proclamation acknowledging National Infant and Pregnancy Loss Awareness Month and recognizing AdventHealth’s-Central Texas yearly role in hosting the ceremony.
