Registration for AdventHealth’s annual Silver Classic 5K Run and 3K Walk is now open.
The race is part of the Cen-Tex Race Series which offers local runners more than a dozen races throughout the year. The run and walk will be on March 20.
To register, visit https://adventhealthctx.com/classic or contact the AdventHealthWellness Department at 254-519-8202.
The Silver Classic serves as the primary fundraiser for AdventHealth’s Wellness Department.
Proceeds from the race promote wellness in the community through free services and educational classes.
Participants of the Silver Classic race are chip-timed and placed in gender groups based on age. Registration is $30 and includes a T-shirt, race bag and participation medal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.