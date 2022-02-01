AdventHealth-Central Texas in Killeen will host a blood drive for Carter BloodCare from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday inside AdventHealth at 2201 S Clear Creek Road.
Carter BloodCare is a nonprofit organization that operates in approximately 50 Texas counties, including Bell County.
“When you donate with Carter BloodCare, that blood is used locally. Essentially your donation could help save the life of someone you know.” said Sarah Sooter, wellness coordinator at AdventHealth.
“That’s why it is important that as a community, we support each other through blood donations.”
The need for blood is constant, but now more than ever, blood supply is at an all-time-critical need. Donating is easy and rewarding.
To learn more about the donation process or if you are eligible to donate, visit: https://www.carterbloodcare.org/education-center/donation-eligibility/
Those interested in donating should be a least 18 years of age and in generally good health. Also, all donors will need to present a valid photo ID at the time of donation.
For questions, please call 254-519-8202.
