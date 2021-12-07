AdventHealth Central Texas to host a blood drive for Carter BloodCare Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Donations will be collected in conference rooms 3 and 4 in the main hospital, 2201 S Clear Creek Road. All donors will receive a long-sleeved T-shirt while supplies last. Appointments are strongly encouraged, but walk-ins are welcome.
During the holiday season, the demand for blood is often higher than usual. Please consider saving lives by donating blood.
To learn more about how to donate blood safely and COVID-19 questions, go to https://www.carterbloodcare.org/give-with-confidence/
Those interested in donating should be a least 18 years of age and be in generally good health. Also, all donors will need to present a valid photo ID at the time of donation.
Go to https://ww3.greatpartners.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/116575 to register in advance. For questions, please call 254-519-8202.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.