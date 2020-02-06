AdventHealth will be hosting Walk With a Doc at 9 a.m. Saturday at Lions Club Park, 1700 E. Stan Schlueter Loop, in Killeen, according to a news release from AdventHealth.
The walk will take place the second Saturday of every month and will feature local physicians who will speak on a variety of topics, according to the release.
The point of Walk With a Doc is for physicians to organize walks in their communities and invite their patients, their patients’ families and community members to join them, according to the release.
At this month’s walk, Dr. Rikin Patel, a cardiologist, will be speaking about how to keep the heart healthy.
Information about future walks can be found at AdventHealthCentralTexas.com or by calling 254-519-8200.
