Lace up those walking shoes and learn about living a healthy lifestyle during AdventHealth’s Walk with a Doc starting at 9 a.m. Sunday at the Central Texas College Gym.
Internal medicine and lifestyle certified physician Dr. Steven Ralph will be talking about the Six Pillars of Lifestyle Medicine.
Walk With a Doc is a free program with a simple concept: Physicians organize walks in their communities and invite their patients, their patients’ families, and community members to join them. Walkers will enjoy a refreshing and invigorating walk while getting to know their local health care professionals.
The event is overseen by a national nonprofit organization to get people active and healthy and is backed by the Texas Medical Association.
For more information about future walks visitAdventHealthCentralTexas.com or call 254-519-8200.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.