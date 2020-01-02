First baby

Marlee Hyatt holds her new baby boy, Clayton Hyatt, at AdventHealth on Thursday.

 Courtesy Photo

The first boy born at AdventHealth in Killeen for 2020 was Clayton Hyatt, 8 pounds, 4 ounces, 21 inches, to Marlee Hyatt and Clint Branham of Lampasas.

The parents of the first baby born at AdventHealth, a girl, did not want to be mentioned.

