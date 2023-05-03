A man was arrested and booked into the Bell County Jail Wednesday after being accused of killing another man Sunday in Killeen.
Police arrested 41-year-old Lewis Carl Hunt on Sunday, and the Bell County District Attorney’s Office returned a charge of murder, according to a Killeen Police Department news release on Wednesday.
Bell County Justice of the Peace Cliff Coleman arraigned Hunt on the murder charge Wednesday and set his bond at $1 million.
Hunt is accused of killing 42-year-old Kenny Ray Morgan.
Police said Morgan was shot at a residence in the 1700 block of Old Farm-to-Market Road 440 around 3:30 p.m. Sunday.
Police went to the apartment after receiving a call that the upstairs neighbor heard the gunshot and saw “a Black male leaving the area in a light colored Hyundai,” according to an arrest affidavit for Hunt.
When police entered the apartment, they found Morgan unresponsive in the living room with an apparent gunshot wound to his head, police said.
Bell County Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson pronounced Morgan dead at 4:24 p.m. Sunday, police said.
Morgan was found “slouched to the right” on a couch in the living room, and police found the shell casing on a highchair between the couch and the front door. Police identified the casing as a 9mm Blazer shell casing, according to the affidavit.
No signs of struggle or weapons were located near Morgan’s body.
Police retrieved video from a daycare across the street that showed the front door of the apartment as well as the parking lot. A four-door Hyundai Sonata reportedly parked in front of the apartment at 3:08 p.m. Sunday.
The officer reviewing the camera footage saw a man standing outside the apartment “wearing the same clothing as the victim and who is believed to be the gunshot victim, Kenny Ray Morgan. The victim can be seen entering the Hyundai through the front right passenger side and sits inside the vehicle for some time before both the driver and victim exit the vehicle and enter (the apartment),” the affidavit said.
According to police, the driver of the vehicle was carrying “a red item” and “a lime green item” at times.
“After some time, the driver exits the residence and begins to drive away alone but stops while facing the exit of the parking lot. The driver runs inside (the apartment) holding an object and can be seen by the front door for a few seconds before running back to his car and speeding away from the scene, exiting the parking lot and turning south onto Old FM 440,” the affidavit read.
One of Morgan’s family members reportedly identified the vehicle as Hunt’s when shown a photo of the vehicle by police.
The family member told police that “Hunt is a cousin to the deceased victim,” police said.
After going to the address provided by the family member, police saw the vehicle that matched what was seen in the video and saw a man who was wearing the “exact clothing” as the driver in the surveillance video. Police said the man identified himself as Hunt.
Hunt reportedly told police he did not own a gun after being searched by an officer. Police obtained a search warrant for the residence and two vehicles, including the Sonata.
“During a search of the suspect’s bedroom, 9mm ammunition, including a full box of 50 rounds, 9mm Federal ammunition was located in the suspect’s closet, and a pistol magazine was located,” police said.
A handgun was not located; however, three 9mm Blazer bullets were located which matched that of the shell casing located inside the apartment crime scene, police said.
Two detectives reportedly found a 10-round capacity pistol magazine in the glove compartment of the Sonata and one said the magazine was filled with nine Blazer 9mm bullets and “was missing one bullet,” police said.
When asked if he had lent the vehicle to anyone that day, Hunt denied it.
Police said video surveillance from the home at the other residence shows Hunt left in the Sonata at 2:58 p.m. and returned at 3:31 p.m.
“The doorbell camera footage showed Lewis coming to the front door carrying a lime green item which matched what was seen in the daycare video,” police said.
