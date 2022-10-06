Marco Gonzalez

A man who allegedly tried to kidnap a 9-year-old Harker Heights girl while she walked home from school on Sept. 28 told her that he was adopting her and offered the child money, according to police records.

On Sept. 29, the child told a forensic interviewer at the Children’s Advocacy Center of Central Texas that a man “stopped and told her she was not supposed to walk home and to get in his vehicle and he would take her home,” according to the probable-cause affidavit for Marco A. Gonzalez’s arrest. “(She) said she did not know the male, but she got into the vehicle. She said the male did not ask her for her address and drove in the direction of the school and went past the school to a road she did not know.”

