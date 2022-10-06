A man who allegedly tried to kidnap a 9-year-old Harker Heights girl while she walked home from school on Sept. 28 told her that he was adopting her and offered the child money, according to police records.
On Sept. 29, the child told a forensic interviewer at the Children’s Advocacy Center of Central Texas that a man “stopped and told her she was not supposed to walk home and to get in his vehicle and he would take her home,” according to the probable-cause affidavit for Marco A. Gonzalez’s arrest. “(She) said she did not know the male, but she got into the vehicle. She said the male did not ask her for her address and drove in the direction of the school and went past the school to a road she did not know.”
The girl is a Harker Heights Elementary School student.
“She said she was afraid, crying and believed he was kidnapping her,” according to the affidavit. “(She) said the male was going to adopt her and offered to give her money, although she never saw any money.”
Gonzalez, 28, was charged with kidnapping. Bell County Justice of the Peace Cliff Coleman arraigned Gonzalez and set bond at $500,000. He was listed in the Bell County Jail on Thursday.
“The child told the forensic interviewer that a woman, whom she did not know, came up to the vehicle when it was stopped and asked her if she knew the man driving,” the affidavit shows. “She said she told the woman that she did not, and the woman told her to get out of the vehicle. The child (said) that the woman told the man to leave, and he drove off. She said the woman and another female drove her back to the school.”
According to the affidavit, a woman and her husband said they saw a man drive up to a young girl and talk to her.
“They advised they have seen the girl walking from school before,” the affidavit said. “(The woman) said the little girl seemed unsure about getting in the car and so she and her husband decided to follow them as the male drove around the neighborhood.”
According to police, the woman called a friend “who came to the area to help. Once the vehicle with the little girl stopped on Larkin Circle, (the woman) said (her friend) confronted the man, told the girl to get out of the car (and) secured the girl as the male sped off.”
The woman’s husband, according to the affidavit, followed Gonzalez to apartments off South Ann Boulevard and East Mockingbird Lane.
“He positively identified the male that the police brought out as the male who had taken the girl.”
Gonzalez took the child near the intersection of Ann Boulevard and Beeline Lane in Harker Heights just before 4 p.m. on Sept. 28.
