Natisha "Morgan" Collins
Jack Dowling | Herald

A woman believed by the Killeen Police Department to have been involved with an automobile crash in the 1800 block of South W.S. Young Drive on Monday was arrested that same day on suspicion of carrying cocaine.

According to court records obtained Thursday, 43-year-old Natisha Morgan attempted to leave the scene of an auto crash via another car as police were en route to the scene of the crash.

jdowling@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7552

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.