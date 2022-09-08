A woman believed by the Killeen Police Department to have been involved with an automobile crash in the 1800 block of South W.S. Young Drive on Monday was arrested that same day on suspicion of carrying cocaine.
According to court records obtained Thursday, 43-year-old Natisha Morgan attempted to leave the scene of an auto crash via another car as police were en route to the scene of the crash.
When police arrived, the affidavit said Morgan provided a “fictitious identity.” Morgan is listed in the Bell County Jail as “Natisha Collins,” and “Natisha Morgan” is listed as a known alias. Police determined that Morgan was the subject of a series of warrants, including failing to appear on injury to child and arson cases. Morgan admitted to lying about her identity because she was aware she had multiple warrants, the affidavit said.
A subsequent search during her arrest turned up a “baggie containing white powdery rocks,” records state.
Morgan was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson under the name Natisha Morgan, though as of Thursday she is listed in the Bell County Jail under the name Natisha Collins.
She is being held in lieu of $54,000 in bail bonds, and is officially charged with failure to identify, giving false information, committing arson with the intent to damage a place of worship or a home and possession of a class 1 substance, namely cocaine.
Aggravated assault
In an unrelated arraignment, Joshua Elliott, 40, was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of threatening to kill a Harker Heights family and “set the house on fire,” an arrest affidavit stated Thursday.
According to the affidavit, Elliott entered into an argument with an individual over what he claimed to be stolen items. During the argument, Elliott allegedly pointed a firearm at a woman and her son, claiming to kill the family.
Elliott is being held at the Bell County Jail as of Thursday in lieu of $150,000 in bail bonds. He is officially charged with two counts of aggravated assault,
