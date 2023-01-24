Art Show.jpg

Community members are invited to join in the celebration of the African-American experience and journey toward excellence at the 6th annual Historically Black College University (HBCU) College Fair and the African American Arts and History Showcase (AAAHS).

Both events will be at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center at 3601 S. W.S. Young Drive, on Feb. 4, beginning with the college fair from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and the art showcase from 2 to 6 p.m.

