Community members are invited to join in the celebration of the African-American experience and journey toward excellence at the 6th annual Historically Black College University (HBCU) College Fair and the African American Arts and History Showcase (AAAHS).
Both events will be at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center at 3601 S. W.S. Young Drive, on Feb. 4, beginning with the college fair from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and the art showcase from 2 to 6 p.m.
The observation of National Black History Month serves as a powerful reminder that the history of Black Americans is a crucial and intertwined part of broader American history, culture, and experiences, according to Rodney L. Duckett, founder of IMPAC Outreach.
“Those flaws, challenges, progress, and hopes create a unique footprint trail blazed and pioneered by what it means to be African American,” Duckett said. “The importance of shedding light on Black history now cannot be overstated in terms of our ability to better understand ourselves and develop as a nation.”
The college fair, sponsored by the Making Our Society Stronger Foundation, will feature more than 30 colleges and universities, as well as vendors with information on higher education opportunities for students. Financial literacy and workshops are geared toward parents and chaperones.
Embracing the contributions of the African American experiences is the theme of the AAAHS art show. These experiences are highlighted through education, entertainment, networking and information.
Duckett said this community event concentrates on imparting information and education regarding history, cultures, and experiences relative to diasporic people.
“It is imperative that we take time to recognize the immense contributions of African Americans, pay tribute to the accomplishments and legacies of earlier generations, reflect on centuries of injustice, and address the injustices that persist today,” Duckett said.
“Until we are aware of the true nature of our heritage, there can be no real sense of identity with it.”
This event is supported in part by funds from municipal hotel occupancy tax revenue from the city of Killeen and workshop lectures are underwritten by H-E-B.
“The Historical Black Colleges and Universities and African American Arts and History Showcase is more than just a celebration of the numerous and recognizable trailblazing figures we see on the walls,” Duckett said. “Younger generations are being handed the historical baton, encouraging them to be proud of their own distinct histories while also honoring and respecting those ancestors’ sacrifices made in order to embrace the opportunity known as the American Dream.”
Tickets to the AAAHS Art Show are $10 until the day before the event, and $15 beginning Feb. 4.
Book authors can register for $50, and businesses registration is $125.
Admission to the college fair is free.
