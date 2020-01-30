The African American Arts and History Showcase Saturday at the Killeen Civic & Conference Center will kick off Black History Month.
The event will go from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will feature seminars, performances, spoken word, genealogy and arts and crafts, according to a news release of the upcoming event.
“The AAAHS is all about embracing the great contributions of the African American experiences through entertainment, networking and information,” the release said.
There will also be a showing of the stage play “Four Women” beginning at 6 p.m.
All proceeds of the event will go to IMPAC Outreach. IMPAC is a local nonprofit hoping to build a new transitional center in central Texas, the release said.
Vendor spots and tickets for the show can be purchased at https://bit.ly/35yL0ig.
