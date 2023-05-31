BLORA Beach 1.jpg

Part of the reason for the Belton Lake Outdoor Recreation Area beach closure in the past three years is the lack of lifeguards. The beach is now considered a swim-at-your-own-risk beach as no lifeguards will be on duty, officials said.

The sandy beach at Belton Lake Outdoor Recreation Area will be opening back up to the public this weekend after being closed for the past three years, officials said.

To help celebrate the return of Sierra Beach, the Fort Cavazos Family, Morale, Welfare and Recreation department is hosting a “Beach Blast” event open to the public from from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday.

