The sandy beach at Belton Lake Outdoor Recreation Area will be opening back up to the public this weekend after being closed for the past three years, officials said.
To help celebrate the return of Sierra Beach, the Fort Cavazos Family, Morale, Welfare and Recreation department is hosting a “Beach Blast” event open to the public from from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday.
The outdoor event will include volleyball tournaments, giant Jenga, swimming, inflatable waterslides, a giant inflatable zipline, a balloon slingshot game and more, according to Fort Cavazos FMWR officials.
There will also be food, non-alcoholic drinks, and alcohol from a beer truck (for those aged 21 and up).
“Have a snack, eat a meal, or just enjoy an ice-cold drink under the shade tents or in the Texas sunshine while enjoying the view of beautiful Belton Lake,” according to the FMWR website.
Organizers will be teaming up with U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary, Adventure Program team, Casey Memorial Library, and others to create a fun experience for all ages.
There will be youth activities available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. so children of all ages can enjoy activities with their peers.
Also included will be kayak and paddleboard demonstrations between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m., along with separate safety instructions from the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary.
BLORA is on Fort Cavazos property but has long been open to the general public along with the local military population.
Part of the reason for the beach closure in the past three years is the lack of lifeguards. The beach is now considered a swim-at-your-own-risk beach as no lifeguards will be on duty, officials said.
After the re-opening event Saturday, BLORA lake and park activities will be open regularly year-round.
The area will be available to fish, go camping, visit sport courts, playgrounds, boat ramps, mountain bike renting and more.
Saturday’s Beach Blast event is free and open to the public
Normally, gate fees into BLORA are $5 per vehicle for military ID cardholders and $10 er vehicle for the non-military public.
