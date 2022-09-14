The doors to the new headquarters for the Bell County Democratic Party are open in downtown Killeen, just in time for Voter Palooza, according to Party Chair Lynda Nash. T
The building at 500 N. 10th St. sits in an area of downtown which is ripe for revitalization efforts, Nash said. “We are in the downtown Killeen which is the center of our lowest voter turnout area in the county.”
The Bell County Democratic Party moved its headquarters back to Killeen this week after being in Belton for about four years.
In 2018, it was moved to Belton from Killeen “to be centrally located and to best serve Democrats across the county,” according to former Party Chair Chris Rosenberg. While maintaining a “presence” in Killeen at the former location on East Rancier Avenue.
According to Nash, Democrats have had temporary locations throughout the Bell County area over the years.
“With midterms right around the corner, timing couldn’t be better. By moving our headquarters, the Party hopes to drive civic engagement in the area.” Nash said in an email.
“With the opening of our year-round headquarters, the Bell County Democrats will be a constant in the community to build confidence in our supporters in the off years and provide empowerment to our party members and candidates to do their best work, even during times of uncertainty,” Nash said.
The public is invited to a celebratory open house from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday at the new location.
“We truly want to express that this event is an effort for more constituents to get registered and express their fundamental right to vote regardless of Party affiliation,” Nash said. “In addition, we’re providing resources for our candidates and constituents to succeed by having a permanent location to train volunteers as well as to have meetings.”
Nash said the Bell County Democratic Party is growing every day. “We are working on several new Caucuses, the Young Democrats, The Stonewalls (LGBTQIA+), the Bell County Hispanic Democrats and Asian Pacific Islander Democrats. Our future goals include having a satellite office in Temple to have a presence all over Bell County.”
