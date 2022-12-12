week in review

The Hallmark Restaurant, 4402 E Central Texas Expressway in Killeen, has reopened for business, following some remodeling and needed repairs.

The iconic Hallmark Restaurant — a popular Killeen breakfast and meeting spot — has reopened after being closed since the summer and invites the public to sample some of the old and new menu items.

The restaurant closed in June, and according to owner Seoung Lim, he made plans to reopen with a brighter look and a few new menu items.

GeauxrillaFella
GeauxrillaFella

Good luck to all the folks at Hallmark.

...

...

I hope your relaunch is very successful.

...

...

Welcome back!!!! [thumbup][huh][unsure][happyday]

