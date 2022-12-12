The iconic Hallmark Restaurant — a popular Killeen breakfast and meeting spot — has reopened after being closed since the summer and invites the public to sample some of the old and new menu items.
The restaurant closed in June, and according to owner Seoung Lim, he made plans to reopen with a brighter look and a few new menu items.
“We invite everyone to come in and see the improvements, taste our signature dishes and see some old friends,” Hallmark Manager Courtney Greene said Monday. “It will be a ‘reunion’ of sorts and we look forward to seeing lots of former customers and meet lots of new ones.”
The restaurant is open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. most days with an extended 24-hour schedule on the weekend.
The restaurant is located at 4402 E. Central Texas Expressway.
(1) comment
Good luck to all the folks at Hallmark.
...
...
I hope your relaunch is very successful.
...
...
Welcome back!!!! [thumbup][huh][unsure][happyday]
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.