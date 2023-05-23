HARKER HEIGHTS — The City of Harker Heights hosted a farewell gathering in honor of former Mayor Spencer Smith at the St. Paul Chong Hasang Parish Hall.
Those in attendance at the Monday evening event included a large group of city staff, community leaders, both past and current council members, friends, family and former mayors.
Smith could not run for reelection this year due to term limits. Michael Blomquist, elected earlier this month, is the town’s new mayor.
Assistant City Manager Jerry Bark served as emcee for the event and began the evening by explaining some of Smith’s public service accomplishments.
Smith, who also served as a councilman and on various city commissions over the years, was mayor of Harker Heights from 2017 to 2023.
“I’m not good at math but I believe that adds up to around 21 years of service from the early days of commission work to his stint as mayor of our city,” Bark said. “Add to that his service in the U.S. Marine Corps and it leaves no question that he lived with character and integrity.”
Several elected officials who were at work in Austin during the legislative session sent representatives to express well-wishes to Smith.
Former Mayor Ed Mullen said, “Before Spencer became a civilian, he flew helicopters for the President of the United States. Cool, huh?”
Added Mullen: “When I think of Spencer, he is a man of integrity and duty.”
Former Mayor Mike Aycock said, “When Spencer called me and said he was gonna run for mayor I told him, you’re gonna make a fantastic mayor! You’re the most honest man I’ve ever known.”
Aycock called Smith a good friend.
The event concluded with light refreshments and a presentation of several gifts in his honor from several departments.
