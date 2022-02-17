After being in business for 70 years in Killeen, Tharpe’s Boot and Shoe Repair, 412 N. Gray St., will be closing its doors later this year, the company announced on social media Thursday.
According to the company’s website, Tharpe’s opened in 1954 and has become a beloved local store that many are sad to see go.
According to the store’s Facebook page, owner Monica “Angel” Tharpe decided that it was time to close the shop and pursue a different path. Tharpe became the owner after her mother died in 2014.
The post also said the store is selling all of its inventory, equipment and the building itself. The post said the company is only accepting cash offers.
“I don’t have a definite date set yet but I am hoping to have everything sold to include the building by the end of March 2022.” Tharpe said in the Facebook post. “It has been the greatest pleasure serving Central Texas for all these years. It has been a long 70 years and I know my parents would be proud.”
The company was unable to be reached Thursday for a comment.
The announcement received mostly positive comments and best wishes to the owners.
The Facebook post received 71 reactions, 29 comments, and 79 shares as of 3 p.m. Thursday.
“Thank you for all your years of service putting your customers first and doing good work. One of the last old school businesses left in Killeen. Good luck in the future!” commenter Eddie Cavendar said.
Others recounted fond memories of the store and expressed their sadness for the closure.
“I worked at Adam’s Shoe Store back in the 70’s and 80’s. We used you guys on a regular basis. Then after they moved then closed, I still would come in for all kinds of Trooper boot repair and shoe and purses, whatever I needed. Will definitely be a long standing business missed,” said commenter Liz Cruddas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.