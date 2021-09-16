COPPERAS COVE — A closing sale began Thursday morning at Ledger Furniture in Copperas Cove, with dozens of people walking around the large display rooms, looking at and purchasing furniture.
The store, which is at 104 E. Ave. D in Copperas Cove, is closing its doors for good due to an unfortunate family medical emergency, the store said in a letter to the community.
The store has been in business for 71 years.
John Dixon of High Impact Furniture Promotions, which was hired to run the final sale, said the store will not officially close its doors until all customers have received their ordered furniture, but all furniture on the floor must sell.
For the weekend, the store is open 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. today and Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.
