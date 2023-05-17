The Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce is hosting a “Restoration Celebration” to commemorate the firefighters and workers on a job well done for restoring the chamber’s historic building back to life after it caught on fire in December.

chamber-10.JPG

The Killeen Chamber of Commerce is hosting a Restoration Celebration on Thursday to thank the firefighters and city workers who helped December of 2022. when the building caught on fire.

“It’s going to be outside in the back of the building where the restoration was done, and it’s just going to be a celebration,” said Raychel Mynarcik, investor services program manager for the chamber.

Jholcomb@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7552

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.