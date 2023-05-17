The Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce is hosting a “Restoration Celebration” to commemorate the firefighters and workers on a job well done for restoring the chamber’s historic building back to life after it caught on fire in December.
“It’s going to be outside in the back of the building where the restoration was done, and it’s just going to be a celebration,” said Raychel Mynarcik, investor services program manager for the chamber.
The celebration event, open to the public, is scheduled 5:30 p.m. Thursday and will include a ribbon-cutting,
On the night of Dec. 6, the downtown building caught on fire, scorching the rear of the chamber’s office building, a restored train depot originally built in 1913.
The fire is believed to have spread from nearby plastic potable toilets that were on fire; however, fire officials said they were not able to determine a cause.
The response team included 23 personnel, three engines, one rescue truck with tower ladders, an ambulance, two battalion chiefs and two EMS supervisors.
“The Killeen Fire Department responded quickly and absolutely saved our building from a total loss when the fire occurred on December 6, 2022.” said Rebekah Moon, the chamber’s vice president of investor services. “We wanted a way to say thank you to all of these people that was meaningful and also show off their beautiful work.”
Interior repairs on the building cost about $15,500 and exterior repairs cost nearly $87,900. The building is owned by the city.
Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce employees had to temporarily work remotely following the fire. The moved back in on Feb. 22.
“The back outside of our building looks almost completely new. We have new siding, new gutters, new decking, a portion of our roof is new and we will soon have new windows right at the origination of the fire, the two offices that were most damaged also received new paint and ceiling tiles to complete their restoration.” Moon said.
Thursday’s ribbon-cutting is also a “chamber mixer” networking event and gives the public a chance to see the new building from the back area that was burned, according to the chamber. There will also be awards handed out to the team of heroes who saved the building, officials said.
