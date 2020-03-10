A barbecue restaurant in Killeen is temporarily closed due to a fire.
The Killeen Rudy’s at 5621 E. Central Texas Expressway was still closed today after the Killeen Fire Department responded to a fire alarm early Sunday morning, and Rudy’s officials said they hope to reopen in about a week.
“A fire broke out in one of our main breaker boxes around 1:30 a.m. on March 8,” Pete Bassett, vice president of Rudy’s Country Store and Bar-B-Q, said on Tuesday. “There was minimal damage. We hope to have the repairs complete in seven to 10 days.”
The store’s marquee advised hungry patrons of the closure. “Temp closed due to electrical problems,” the marquee read.
The Killeen Fire Department responded to a fire alarm at Rudy’s early Sunday, according to the Killeen Fire Marshal’s Office.
Firefighters found heavy smoke and embers in the wall adjacent to an electrical panel in the restaurant.
A short was found in the electrical panel, and typically a city building inspector must verify it has been repaired before the restaurant can reopen, according to the fire marshal’s office.
A notice from the city of Killeen was taped on the restaurant’s front door Tuesday. It was dated March 8, suggesting the restaurant has been closed since Sunday.
On Tuesday, some of the store’s employees and a manager were present to let people know it was temporarily closed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.