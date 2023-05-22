One Killeen family is afraid to go home following a recent shooting that left at least 10 bullet holes in their front door.
“He tried to kill me with a 45,” according to an email from Ruben Ortiz, who was the apparent target of the volley of gunfire on May 16.
“I was in a shooting at my house (on May 16) around 10 am, the suspect got away,” according to Ortiz’s email, which also included photos of the bullet holes at his home along with the name and image of the accused shooter.
Moments before the shooting, Ortiz, 18, answered the door when a former friend asked him to come outside, Ortiz told KCEN, the local NBC affiliate. Ortiz said he refused to go outside.
The email goes on to describe how he went to the Killeen Police Department; however, “they can’t give us a estimate time (or) date when a warrant will be issued,” Ortiz wrote.
“Please ... help my family so we can go back to our house without fear,” he said in the email.
Ortiz’s mother, Honee Ortiz, told KCEN that she has not heard anything about an arrest or the status of the investigation by the police.
A request to Killeen police for an update on the status of the investigation was not immediately answered Monday morning.
Ol kdp can't even respond to a
shooting but can sure go after potheads and prostitution.. Not knowing for sure but maybe it was Wilkerson trying to find someone else.
