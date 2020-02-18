The city-owned Stonetree Golf Course, which was outsourced mid-year 2019, lost more than $254,000 in FY19, according to a new presentation given to the Killeen City Council on Tuesday.
Stonetree, a public facility, was under the city for more than half of FY19. Billy Casper Golf took over management in May 2019. The council in March 2019 voted 6 to 1 in favor of a $90,000 per year contract with Billy Casper. The agreement is for five years.
Prior to the change in management, Stonetree had been operating at an average loss of about $318,000 annually for the previous five years.
Tony Marino, regional director of operations at Billy Casper Golf, said the variables that led to Stonetree losing $254,228 in FY19 were due to “transition from city staff to BCG staff, BCG not fully understanding the target market, weather during the summer months, water transition and initial large upfront cost for BCG to start,” in his presentation to the council.
Billy Casper Golf submitted a FY20 budget with a projected loss of $19,655, after expenses. The projected revenue for FY20 is $1,434,433, Marino said. He also told the council that in FY21 BCG staff would see a surplus in funds.
Prior to the March 2019 vote, city staff discussed options for the cash-strapped golf course over the last several years. Previous efforts to make up for losses have included cuts to food and beverage service, as well as cuts to major positions, including the club pro.
CHANGES
Prior to new management, Stonetree had as many as 60 volunteers with access to unlimited golf and cart usage. It has since been reduced to 0.
Currently, the 25 BCG staff members have access to golf with limited golf usage.
Marino said they do encourage the staff to enjoy the property but to do it after the public’s daily needs are met.
The staff spent $1,600 to deep clean and organize the clubhouse.
Other upgrades include:
New food and beverage service
Overseeded fairways, greens, and tees
Implemented a new weed management plan to control invasive weeds
Removed tree from #7 hole which was causing turf loss on the green
Replaced damaged railing across the #2 hole bridge
Removed hazardous waste
Removed over 10, 30-yard dumpsters worth of trash and debris from shop yard and other areas
Renovations to the pro shop
Marino also said the golf course renewed its golf partnership with the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor.
“There has been a partnership with them previously,” Marino said.
He also added that with the new upgrades, the course has seen an increase in the number of golfers.
NEW HIRE
For the first time in 10 years, Stonetree has a new golf instructor on staff. According to the presentation, the instructor is Ladies Professional Golf Association and Jim McLean certified with more than 600 hours of lessons since mid-June 2019.
“This is adding value to the property … this is adding value to our community,” Marino said.
Also, a new indoor golf academy is underway with a new hitting bay with putting surface and video swing analysis.
