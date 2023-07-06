Sewage spill

Sewage spills from the ground due to a broken pipe located near the City of Killeen's Lift Station No. 20 in southwest Killeen, before it was repaired.

 Courtesy Photo

In a statement from the Killeen government Thursday, officials announced that the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has given the city approval to lift the Precautionary Public Notification for Wastewater Discharges, which had been put in place a month ago after a quarter-million gallons of raw sewage leaked into a nearby creek.

The original notification was issued June 5 following the rupture of a wastewater force main pipe at lift station No. 20 near Texas A&M University-Central Texas. Land owners downstream from the spill noticed a foul smell and raw sewage in the water flowing in Reece Creek as early as May 22.

