In a statement from the Killeen government Thursday, officials announced that the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has given the city approval to lift the Precautionary Public Notification for Wastewater Discharges, which had been put in place a month ago after a quarter-million gallons of raw sewage leaked into a nearby creek.
The original notification was issued June 5 following the rupture of a wastewater force main pipe at lift station No. 20 near Texas A&M University-Central Texas. Land owners downstream from the spill noticed a foul smell and raw sewage in the water flowing in Reece Creek as early as May 22.
According to Thursday’s statement, the city has been sampling and testing the water quality in Reece Creek from upstream of the discharge site to the Lampasas River.
“On July 5, 2023, the TCEQ gave the City approval to lift the Precautionary Public Notification for Wastewater Discharges that impacted those who have water wells in this area,” according to the city’s release. “On June 7, the City of Killeen’s Public Works Department confirmed the lift station and entire sewer collection system was back to normal operations and the spill was contained on June 5. City staff has worked continuously since the discovery and worked closely with environmental agencies and additional contractors throughout the process.”
Property owner Tony Estes initially reported the problem to the city after investigating the source of the smelly and cloudy water which ran through his property on Pecan Creek Road. Estes first contacted the Fort Cavazos Directorate of Public Works, believing there was a problem in a part of the creek that crosses the installation.
When officials there said there was no problem on their land, Estes went searching for the cause of the smell on June 4. Several miles up the creek, Estes located a pipe which was pouring raw sewage into Reece Creek near the City’s Lift Station No. 20 and immediately reported it to the city. Within an hour, city officials were at Estes’ door, he said.
According to the city, a broken 16-inch pipe had failed and from the time they located the site until the time repairs were completed, 245,000 gallons of raw sewage had leaked into Reece Creek and the ground surrounding the pipe.
Neighbors downstream estimate the total spill to much larger, possibly millions of gallon, and have been dealing with the aftermath of the leak and say it has caused damage to their water supply and property.
City officials have been in contact with property owners to coordinate cleaning of their water wells.
