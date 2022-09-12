After the last trial suddenly was canceled in July, a Killeen man who is accused of sexually assaulting a child will have his case heard this week in a Bell County courtroom.
Roy Antonio Outten, 39, was being held on Monday in the Bell County Jail in lieu of bonds totaling $65,000 on charges of aggravated sexual assault of a child, assault of a family or household member by choking, and theft of a firearm, a state jail felony.
He was indicted on the sexual assault charge on Aug. 8, 2018.
Jury selection began on Monday in the 264th Judicial District Court, with Judge Paul LePak presiding, according to the court coordinator’s office on Monday.
A previous trial was rescheduled because Texas Child Protective Services — which had opened its own investigation running concurrently with the criminal investigation — released thousands of pages of documents to the attorneys on July 25.
On July 27, LePak dismissed the jury, which had not yet been formally sworn, after attorneys on both sides said they needed more time to review the documents, according to courtroom discussions on July 27.
Outten is accused of sexually assaulting a girl who was under 10 years old in 2015. The allegation was reported to Killeen police after the girl made an outcry on May 22, 2017, according to the arrest affidavit. Police determined that the girl was living in the on Hallmark Avenue in Killeen when the sexual assault allegedly occurred.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.