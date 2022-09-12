Roy Antonio Outten

Roy Antonio Outten

After the last trial suddenly was canceled in July, a Killeen man who is accused of sexually assaulting a child will have his case heard this week in a Bell County courtroom.

Roy Antonio Outten, 39, was being held on Monday in the Bell County Jail in lieu of bonds totaling $65,000 on charges of aggravated sexual assault of a child, assault of a family or household member by choking, and theft of a firearm, a state jail felony.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.