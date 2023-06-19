CopAward1.jpg

Killeen Police Chief Pedro Lopez stands with officer Rodney Wilmore and Assistant Chief Alex Gearhart in Austin Friday after Wilmore accepted a commendation for valor and heroism from the Texas House of Representatives.

 Courtesy photo

Rodney Wilmore, a Killeen Police Department officer, was honored by the Texas Legislature in Austin recently with the 2023 State of Texas Law Enforcement Achievement Award for Valor.

Wilmore distinguished himself at the scene of a shooting last November by acting with “conspicuous gallantry and heroism to secure the evacuation of an injured shooting victim and EMS personnel during an active threat situation,” according to KPD.

