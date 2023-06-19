Rodney Wilmore, a Killeen Police Department officer, was honored by the Texas Legislature in Austin recently with the 2023 State of Texas Law Enforcement Achievement Award for Valor.
Wilmore distinguished himself at the scene of a shooting last November by acting with “conspicuous gallantry and heroism to secure the evacuation of an injured shooting victim and EMS personnel during an active threat situation,” according to KPD.
On Sunday, Nov. 20, KPD officers were dispatched to the area near Suzie Street and Andover Drive around 8:50 a.m. in reference to a “reckless discharge of a weapon,” police said at the time.
Police later confirmed that the suspect was an active-duty Fort Hood soldier and that the injured person was a neighbor who was hit by a stray bullet and taken to a local hospital in stable condition.
According to KPD, Wilmore was able to distinguish himself during that incident in November by de-escalating the situation and negotiating with the suspect to surrender without further injury to any other involved person.
Officers detained the man from inside a home in the 2600 block of Andover Drive. Officials determined that the man was intoxicated and had been firing random shots in the vicinity.
Cesar Pena-Euresti, 28, who was arrested, told police he was too intoxicated to remember the circumstances of his arrest.
