A new Coney Island restaurant is now open at 103 W. Rancier Ave. in Killeen — Mak MaMa’s Coney Cafe. The store serves multiple Coney Island favorites and sources the hot dogs and chili sauce from Michigan to give the authentic taste that Coney food is known for.
The cafe also has vegan and vegetarian friendly options as well as homemade cakes, cheesecake and banana pudding from local personal bakeries.
The store is open Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m.
Mak Pearson and her mother, Sharon Pearson, missed their comfort food when they first moved to Killeen from Detroit, Michigan, in 2017.
Despite their best attempts, they were unable to find the authentic taste to satisfy their cravings and decided to open their own Coney eatery.
“The first thing people think of when they hear Coney Island, is the town in New York or the amusement park, but it’s really a style of food that has a specific taste to it.” Mak Pearson said.
Not everything was smooth sailing. After a bumpy start, the loss of her son, the loss of her mother in fall of 2021, and the impact of COVID-19, Mak Pearson almost didn’t open her business at all.
Mak Mama’s Coney Cafe was founded in 2018 and was originally going to be a food trailer; however, the seller reportedly took the payment and disappeared.
“We were able to get some of the equipment back but it still cost us a lot,” she said. “After that, we decided to get a physical building rather than a trailer.”
After finding the right building, Pearson and her mother worked hard to get the restaurant ready. Close friends Elba Sanchez and Sara Mack helped to create furniture and design the interior.
“It was their handiwork that made the restaurant what it is.” Pearson said.
The restaurant was ready to open in August of 2021, but the sudden loss of her mother caused Mak Pearson to push the opening back further.
“I said ‘I’m through, what is the point? This store was for her.’” Pearson said.
The building sat empty for months and Pearson couldn’t bring herself to go back. When she finally did, Pearson said she sat in the parking lot for two hours before going inside.
“I was afraid that I wouldn’t be able to feel her here,” Pearson said through tears. “But when I opened the door, I immediately felt her presence and I could hear her laughter. That is when I knew that I needed to open the restaurant.”
Mak Mama’s Coney Cafe officially opened Jan. 16.
Community outreach
According to their website, Mak MaMa’s Coney Cafe is not only a restaurant but a “community initiative” to help feed the food-insecure and homeless in the community. The restaurant hosts Walk-Out Wednesdays, where employees take a variety of hot food items from the menu out to feed the food-insecure and homeless free of charge. The store also makes an effort to hire from the homeless community in efforts to provide a stable paycheck and a second chance.
“If I could do something as simple as providing somebody with food, it’s a no-brainer,” Pearson said. “A lot of people are just one meal away from being food insecure or one paycheck away from homeless.”
Pearson hopes to expand the restaurant in the future by adding a back patio and obtaining a liquor license.
To learn more or look at the menu, go to makmamasconeycafe.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.