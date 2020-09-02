After a hot, dry summer, September ushered in a torrent of rain, much of it falling between midnight and dawn on Wednesday, as rain storms flooded area streets and caused power outages to schools and residential areas.
The Killeen area saw about 3 inches of rain on Wednesday, weather officials said, and more rain could be on the way today.
The rain gauge at Stillhouse Hollow Lake read 3.25 inches of rain as of Wednesday afternoon and the gauge at Belton Lake showed 2.59 inches of rain, according to the National Weather Service. Skylark Field in Killeen had 2.19 inches, while the Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport measured 1.09 inches, the weather service said.
The Killeen area can still expect 1 to 2 more inches of rain through Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.
Steve Fano, a meteorologist with the NWS, said the heaviest rain is expected to be this morning.
The only threat from the storms is flooding, and Killeen is under a flash flood watch until at least 7 a.m. today, according to the National Weather Service.
Fano said the amount of rain is “not unprecedented (but it’s) pretty rare to have this kind of rain. Our rain events for the fall usually occur in late September, early October.”
The rains fell after weeks hot, dry weather that brought on drought conditions in the Central Texas area.
July’s rainfall total at Skylark Field was a quarter of an inch. In August, the total was 0.03 inches, according to the weather service. And while rain was scarce, 100-degree days were not.
July had nine days with temperatures of 100 degrees or more compared with two days in the same month last year. In August, there were 14 days with temperatures of 100 degrees or more, the same as August 2019.
Wednesday’s early morning rains caused some inconveniences for motorists as part of Interstate Highway 14 near Bell Tower Drive between Killeen and Copperas Cove was closed for part of the morning as well as the eastbound exit ramp to Trimmier Road off I-14.
Copperas Cove suffered minor damage from the storm, said Deputy Fire Chief Gary Young.
One apartment building at Colonial Plaza on North Main Street caught fire from what Young said he believes was a lightning strike.
The fire happened around 3:15 a.m., and the fire department responded quickly and contained the fire damage to one apartment on the top floor.
Two people in the top apartment were displaced, along with one person in the apartment directly below it, which suffered water damage from the water used to extinguish the fire, Young said.
All displaced people have family in the area who will take care of them, Young said.
Other damage Young was aware of was damage to one or two power lines, along with tree limbs and trees.
“We had bolts of lightning that I have not seen in years associated with this storm,” Young said, adding that he would be interested in seeing a map of the lightning strikes.
Power outages were reported throughout the Killeen-Fort Hood area, including several Killeen schools, which stayed open.
In Temple, emergency workers saved a driver from high water about 5:30 a.m. Wednesday in the area of 3237 Riverside Trail. A driver attempted to cross flowing water and was quickly swept from the roadway and into a nearby creek, according to Temple Fire & Rescue spokesman Santos Soto.
In Salado at 9:30 a.m., a Mazda SUV driven by an Austin man collided with the rear of a parked Texas state trooper vehicle causing major damage to both vehicles. The Texas Department of Public Safety trooper, who was responding to an earlier wreck, and the Mazda driver sustained minor injuries.
The Mazda was traveling at an unsafe speed for the wet road conditions and lost control of the vehicle, according to DPS.
Bell County Judge David Blackburn announced Wednesday that the county had temporarily lifting its burn ban due to the recent rains.
The lifting of the burn ban will continue until sundown on Sunday.
Deborah McKeon with FME News Service contributed to this report.
