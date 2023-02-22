Rain and dark clouds passed over Killeen on Wednesday morning, but the gloomy weather didn’t last long.
Spotty showers were observed before 7:30 a.m. as morning commuters heading toward Fort Hood and other locations traveled on wet roadways while a Pacific front moved through Texas.
The Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport recorded about a tenth of an inch of rain, while Skylark Field recorded .07 inches Wednesday.
Later in the day, the skies were mostly clear, and by 4:40 p.m. the temperature was 83 degrees — which is about 20 degrees higher than normal for this time of year.
The area is not expected to warm up into the 80s again this week. On Friday, things are expected to cool down with a high of 56 and 30% rain chances. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s are forecast for the weekend with more rain chances Sunday night, including possible thunderstorms.
While the last day of winter is technically March 19, no freezing temperatures are in the forecast.
Is winter pretty much over in Killeen?
“It’s hard to say,” said Hunter Reeves, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service. “At least for the week or two, conditions are favorable for above average temperatures.”
After that, however, he said it’s possible that another cold front could move through.
