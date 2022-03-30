According to Texas A&M Forest Service at 11:15 a.m. Wednesday, official containment of the Crittenberg Complex fire at Fort Hood has changed and is at 70%.
The wildfire at Fort Hood has burned more than 33,000 acres, and was listed at 75% contained this morning at 8:30 a.m. following an overnight rainfall total of .3 inches, as reported by the National Weather Service at Fort Worth.
The fire began last week at a Fort Hood firing range, and spiraled out of control on Sunday.
Reports received late Tuesday listed the fire at 55% contained.
Kiley Moran, Texas A&M Forest Service wildland urban interface coordinator, said the wind might be a factor with the fire later today, and the only other rain chances for the area are expected early next week.
