Utilities have been a hot topic in Copperas Cove for quite some time, especially recently.
The city is two weeks into a new fee schedule which raised the base rates for water and sewage from $14 to $20 each, raised the solid waste rate from $19 to $19.83 and raised the drainage fee from $6 to $7.
The new fee schedule, which went into effect Oct. 1, also eliminated the previous senior discount, which was a 20% discount for eligible residents 65 and older.
All changes were approved by the city council Sept. 1.
At Tuesday’s city council meeting, City Manager Ryan Haverlah will present a draft of the Utilities Assistance Donation Program.
According to a document attached to the meeting agenda, “The Utilities Assistance Donation Program will provide financial assistance to active customers of the City of Copperas Cove utility services to reduce burden of rate increases that became effective for services beginning on October 1, 2020.”
Haverlah sought comments from the public before drafting the initial scope of service for the program and will present the draft and the comments to the council for further direction.
Also on the agenda are two public hearings to reconfigure a portion of Ordinances Nos. 2020-44 and 2020-45 for the potential construction of a new park, consisting of 49.74 acres west of Suja Lane and south of U.S. Highway 190.
The workshop begins at 5 p.m., and the regular meeting begins at 6 p.m. or 10 minutes after conclusion of the workshop.
Minimal seating is available for the public at the council chambers, 508 S. Second St. Those unable to attend in-person can call in to 888-475-4499 using the meeting ID: 986 602 9818.
Meetings can be viewed on Spectrum Channel 10, and they are also streamed live on the city’s YouTube page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.