Just days after Killeen’s hottest Christmas on record, recent weather reports show a cold front coming through this weekend. National Weather Reporter Daniel Huckaby said that Killeen its currently set to end the year with temperatures in the 70’s but will plunge into the 20’s Saturday night into Sunday.
Temperatures are expected to be in the high 40’s with lows in the 20’s overnight Saturday and Sunday. The weekend expected to be sunny with a bracing north wind.
Another weird phenomenon for Killeen is that despite the cold fronts that would wash over Central Texas every other weekend in the fall and early winter, local gardens are still blooming due to the unusually warm temperatures.
“It is still winter despite the warm weather, so if you want those plant to stay alive cover them or bring them inside on colder nights,” Huckaby said.
Meteorologist David Bonnette for the National Weather Service said in a previous interview that there is little to no chance of snow as the weather system carrying the cold front is made up predominantly of dry air and is expected to push out the warmer, more humid air that will dominate most of the business week. This was confirmed to still be true, according to Huckaby. He also confirmed that there is still a chance for thunderstorms on Friday night but it is expected to dry out before the cold front.
The City of Killeen announced on Wednesday that it expects to open a warming center on both Saturday and Sunday night for freezing temperatures. City warming centers are set up to offer temporary relief from the cold and do not offer full sheltering services.
In anticipation of the cold weather, residents are urged to begin preparing now. The city of Killeen released these tips on how to best prepare for the cold front:
Prepare your home: Install weather stripping and insulation; insulate water pipes that run along exterior walls; Inspect and clean fireplaces and chimneys; have a safe alternate heating source; check all of your smoke detectors, or install them if you don’t have them; check or install carbon monoxide detectors to prevent poisoning; and bring in your pets from the cold.
Prepare your vehicle: Service the radiator and maintain antifreeze level; keep your gas tank full to avoid ice in the tank and fuel lines; and use a wintertime formula in your windshield washer.
Be prepared: Stock drinking water and food that needs no cooking or refrigeration; charge your phone and portable charging devices; remember to have plenty of food and water for your pets; and have an up-to-date emergency kit.
