The difference between the low temperature Saturday and the high temperature from Friday could be more than 50 degrees, according to the National Weather Service forecast.
Saturday’s low is forecast for around 30 degrees, a stark difference from the 84 degrees recorded Friday afternoon at the Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport.
Friday’s high temperature set a record for the Killeen area, according to data from the National Weather Service.
Earlier this week, meteorologist Juan Hernandez said Killeen’s previous high temperature for Dec. 10, was 82 degrees, set in 2007.
National Weather Service meteorologist Matt Bishop said that although the temperature is well above normal, the ups and downs of the temperature is typical for this time of year.
“We typically get warm ups ahead of cold fronts like this; that’s not unusual at all,” Bishop said. “But this is a little exceptionally warm compared to what we usually get.”
The expected cold front may not last long, however, with temperatures expected to climb back into the upper-60s and into the 70s for the rest of the week beginning Monday.
