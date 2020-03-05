Nearly 2 inches of rain fell in Killeen by Wednesday morning following a storm that damaged trees and led to thousands of Killeen customers and three elementary schools to lose power.
Saegert Elementary, Trimmier Elementary and Nolanville Elementary were temporarily without power Wednesday, but it did not disrupt lunch service or learning, according to Killeen ISD spokeswoman Taina Maya.
Since lunch had already been prepared, students were still served a hot lunch. Maya said extra deli sandwiches were also brought to the schools to accommodate students if there were not enough hot meals.
Maya said she received notifications of the power outages at 10:48 a.m. for Nolanville Elementary, 10:52 a.m. for Saegert Elementary and 11 a.m. for Trimmier Elementary.
By 1:40 p.m. power had been restored to all schools. Power to Saegert Elementary was restored at 12:53 p.m., power to Nolanville Elementary was restored at 1:08 p.m. and Trimmier Elementary regained power around 1:40 p.m., Maya said.
Maya said classrooms used tools such as lanterns, and they also utilized as much natural light as possible.
Also as a result of the inclement weather, KISD canceled all middle school track meets Wednesday night. The district said there is a possibility for them to be rescheduled, but a date has not been determined, Maya said.
At the outage peak Wednesday, nearly 3,500 customers in Killeen, Copperas Cove, Harker Heights and Nolanville were without power. Many of them were in southern Killeen.
By 4:30 p.m., power had been restored to much of the area, but around 300 customers remained without power, said Karl Green, Oncor’s area manager.
Green said he anticipated power would be restored for the remaining customers late Wednesday night.
Contributing to the repair times in Copperas Cove were two downed utility poles.
Crews also had to trim trees and other foliage near transformers to complete work in all cities, Green said.
“We’ve got extra folks working to get the outages back up,” Green said around noon Wednesday during the outage’s peak.
Wind from Wednesday morning’s storms was the largest contributing factor to the loss of power, Green said.
Visible wind damage from the early-morning storm included a fallen tree on Florence Road near Elms Road, and a toppled street sign on Gray Fox Trail.
Temperatures are expected to remain moderate throughout the remainder of the week, with highs typically remaining around the high-60-to-low-70 range and lows in the high-40-to-low-50 range, according to the National Weather Service station in Dallas/Fort Worth.
The Killeen area has received 5.29 inches of rain since Jan. 1, according to measurements taken at the Killeen/Fort Hood regional airport. Currently, the U.S. Drought Monitor Map shows most of Bell County — including the Killeen area — as being under abnormally dry conditions.
According the NWS station, Killeen saw 1.88 inches of rainfall at Skylark airfield between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.
The high temperature will reach 69 degrees today. The low temperature will drop all the way to 44 degrees.
The high temperature will rise to 66 degrees Friday. The low temperatures is only expected to reach 43 degrees.
On Saturday the high temperature will reach 65 degrees while the low temperature could drop to 50 degrees.
Rain chances are in the forecast again Sunday. The high temperature is expected to be 69 degrees, while the low temperature could hit 60 degrees. There is a 30% chance of rain during the day Sunday, climbing to 70% overnight.
On Monday there is a 40% chance of rain during the day with a high temperature of 76 degrees. The low temperature is expected to be around 57 degrees.
