A not insignificant amount of rainfall has pushed through the Killeen area over the past two weeks, but does that mean that temperatures will start dropping?
In a word, no.
According to Meteorologist Monique Sellers with the National Weather Service, this week’s daily highs are projected to remain in the mid-90s, with little variation and low rain chances.
Sunday evening’s rainstorms, though lacking in power compared to last Tuesday’s deluge, carried strong winds that Oncor area manager Jose Guzman said knocked out power for hundreds of area residents.
“Yesterday’s line of storms brought lightning, hail and heavy wind leading to about 1,400 outages in Killeen, about 600 outages in Nolanville and about 300 outages in Harker Heights,” Guzman said. “Oncor restoration teams were deployed as soon as it was safe for them to begin the damage assessment and restoration process and continued working through the night."
Guzman said that all homes and businesses that could safely receive power have been restored.
“We are thankful for everyone’s patience in the aftermath of the severe storms that impacted so many throughout our service area,” Guzman said Monday evening.
In total, the Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport measured just 0.12 inches of rain from the Sunday night storm, Sellers said. However, the meteorologist also pointed out that winds reached as high as 45 miles per hour in Killeen, with the highest recorded winds reaching 55 miles per hour in the village of Salado.
In addition, the Temple Daily Telegram reported Monday that two Central Texas State Fair visitors were injured on Sunday evening after strong winds knocked over a sign near the entrance at the Bell County Expo Center in Belton. Both visitors were transported to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple, and one individual was admitted in critical condition.
THE WEEK AHEAD
The National Weather Service currently predicts that every day this week will see a high of 94 degrees, with the exception of Thursday and Friday, which will enjoy a cool-down of one and two degrees, for highs of 92 and 93 degrees respectively.
However, Saturday and Sunday are once again predicted to be a balmy 94 degrees, with nightly lows of 70 degrees.
Lows this week are projected to remain a steady 70 degrees, offering a brief nightly reprieve before the area’s typically punishing heat sets in again.
At 40%, there is a sizable chance that rain may sweep through the area Monday night, and at the time of writing Killeen had received a small amount of rain before sunset.
Tuesday also has a 20% chance to develop into scattered thunderstorm, which Sellers warns may result in localized flooding. Overall, however, the area should remain dry, according to National Weather Service forecasts.
Reporter, general assignment
